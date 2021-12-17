Oyo to dualise Ibadan airport road, others for N4.9bn

The Oyo State government on Wednesday approved the award of contract for the dualisation of the Ibadan Airport road and other link roads at the cost of N4.9 billion.

The state commissioner for public works, infrastructure and transport, Daud Sangodoyin, who briefed journalists after the executive council meeting in Ibadan said the construction, to be completed through direct funding would be completed in six months.

The roads, according to Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, have been awarded to assist the economic expansion agenda of the state, and impact on the ease of doing business.

The scope of the project is about 10.8 kilometres, with a service link by the Iwo road bus terminal, a 3.2 kilometre stretch of Ibadan Airport road, a 194.5-metre access road in that axis and the 2.0 kilometres Oludare-Bishop Philips road all included in the approval.

Also included is an extension of the road connecting the Iwo Road Interchange to Adegbayi road by 400 metres.

“These roads will actually assist in the expansion of our economy and ease of doing business as well as the movement of goods, services, and people around that end.

“Before now, the Federal Government had awarded the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha road to Messrs KOPEk. So, we used the opportunity to also award the same dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road to the same construction company at the value of N4.9 billion, the commissioner said.

“Also, there will be an extension of the Ibadan Iwo road interchange to Adegbayi road by 400 metres left and right of the 7.3 metres carriageway.

“This means that apart from the 10.3 metres for the standard federal road going from Iwo road interchange, we will, also, at that end, where we have the bus terminals, have an extension of 400 metres to Ife with a scope of 7.3 metres. So, it is going to be a wide place for our vehicular movement.”

The commissioner said the completion period for the work would be six months. He added: “Remember that we have had the opportunity to get a loan of N50 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria. We are using part of that to upgrade the airport and all other adjoining roads.”