Oyo to construct 500,000 litres capacity aviation fuel facility

Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed plans to construct a 500,000 litres capacity aviation fuel facility at the Ibadan airport.

Makinde disclosed this during a town hall meeting with indigenes of Oyo State on 2022 budget held at Ibarapa East local government Eruwa.

Represented by the speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the governor noted that the construction of the fuel facility was necessary to improve the standard of the airport.

He said the project was one of the numerous others just awarded and about to commence, adding that other projects already at completion stages would soon be commissioned.

“Others include the installation of mini-grid energy projects in Ogbomosho South, Atiba, Ona-Ara and Iwajowa LGAs; construction of Isaba-Ogundoyin road Eruwa; construction and rehabilitation of Iseyin-Oyo road, construction of two-bay permanent fire stations at Atiba and Ibarapa LGAs.

“The remodelling of Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, reconstruction of Oyo township road, reconstruction of Saki-Ogbono-Igboho road, construction of pilot farm estates at Eruwa, Akufo and Fashola as well as the light-up Oyo State phase 2.”

He urged Oyo State citizens to be involved in the 2022 budget planning to enable the state the milestones that will benefit the people.

Speaking in his personal capacity, the speaker, Ogundoyin appreciated participants at the meeting for expressing their minds on what the government should do.

The permanent secretary, ministry of budget and economic planning, Mofoluke Adebiyi said the openness of the current administration in the state was aimed at strengthening civic voices and promoting the interest of all citizens.