Oyo begins registration of residents

The pilot phase of the Oyo State Residents’ Registration Programme will kick on Monday, August 9, Bayo Akande, the special assistant on ICT to Governor Seyi Makinde, has said.

The programme, according to a statement released at the weekend, will begin with commercial transport workers (Okada), tricycle, Micra and bus drivers in various locations across Ibadan, the state capital.

“Once the pilot phase is concluded successfully, we intend going to other sectors across the entire local government areas in the state,” the statement read.

It added that one of the benefits of starting with the transport sector was that it would give the state the opportunity to deal with the security concerns in this sector.

According to the statement, officials involved in the registration will issue ID cards to every Okada and tricycle riders as well as reflective jackets customised with each rider’s unique registration number.

“As of August 6, 2021, the first training of enumerators had begun. The trainees include officers of OYRTMA and staff of MIC as supervisors. The consultants in charge of the project will guide them through the process of registering individuals onto the platform.

“The OYRTMA officers will also act as enforcers of the project for their sector after registration is completed.

“For security during the process, we have engaged with the Amotekun Commandant such that officers of the Amotekun Corps will be present at each registration point. Location of each of these registration points for the pilot phase will be shared accordingly.”

The statement listed some of the benefits of the scheme to include access to government incentives, health and vehicle insurance, among others.

“These benefits are unquantifiable, especially in the areas of health and security,” it stated.