Here is the full list of customers indebted to AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has listed indebted customers that may be disconnect from electricity source.

The Company in an earlier notice had stated that all customers who fail to pay up their debts by June 3, will be disconnected from power source.

Full list of indebted customers include: *Nigeria Army

*Nigeria Airforce

*Defence Headquarters (HQ)

*Federal Capital Development Authority

*Kogi state government

*Niger state government

*Nigeria Police Force HQ

*Nigerian army barracks

*Federal ministry of industry

*Power House

*Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1

*Head of Service

*Ministry of education

*Ministry of women affairs

*Ministry of industry

*Ministry of trade

*Ministry of interior

*Ministry of water resources

*National stadium

*Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

*Ministry of finance

*National Planning Commission (budget)

*Ministry of works

*Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja and other customers owing AEDC.

It emphasized that timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

“To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024,” it said.