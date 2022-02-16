Oyo inaugurates joint revenue committee

The Oyo State Government, on Wednesday, inaugurated a Joint State Revenue Committee, that will see to the smooth running of Revenue collection in the State.

In his speech during the inauguration, Adebowale Olufemi Awakan, executive chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, explained that the committee was inaugurated to ensure that the State Revenue Service and the Local Government are on the same page on Revenue collection and to make sure the people of the State do not encounter pressure in paying taxes and other levies.

According to the chairman, “Convenience of payment is one of the canon of taxation”, so, every taxpayer should pay as at when due in a way that will not exact any pressure on them.

He also stated that the committee will sensitize and give the consultants appointed the necessary guidelines and assistance in the discharge of their duties.

Awakan said, ‘’this Committee is a platform for interaction among the operational arms of the Revenue Administration in the State. Consultants should therefore be mindful of the need to relate and cooperate with their principals and other stakeholders.”

“The support of the management of OYSIRS, the executive chairmen of our various Local Government councils and that of the Headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corp would inevitably be needed in the execution of resolution.”

“The Revenue collected by the Federal Government is different from the State Government and State Revenue is different from Local Governments. We don’t want multiplicity of taxes and as Governor Seyi Makinde directed that the tax rate should not be increased to avoid pressure on the people but rather enlarge the tax net for revenue increment.

‘’The statutory assignment of the committee is to implement decision of the Joint Tax Board; advice the Joint Tax Board, the state and the Local Government on Revenue matters; harmonize tax administration in the state; enlighten members of the public generally on State and Local Government Revenue matters and carry out other functions as may be assigned to it by the Joint Tax Board.

“Moreover, the Revenue Committee will extend their tentacles to all areas where Revenue is expected to be generated so that the government will have enough to fund its projects and other assignments.

“On that note, I hereby pronounce the Joint State Revenue Committee inaugurated’’, the Chairman, OYSIRS said.

The newly-inaugurated committee is headed by the chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service; while chairman of each Local Government Revenue Committee are also members; a representative of the bureau on Local Government affair not below the rank of director; a representative of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and fiscal commission as an observer; the legal adviser to the State Internal Revenue and the secretary to the committee who shall be a staff of the State Internal Revenue Service.

The inauguration which took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Finance, Secretariat, Ibadan, also had in attendance some Local Government chairmen, the state sector commander, corp commander Uche Chukwura and her entourage, OYSIRS directors, a representative from the Ministry of Justice, Omoyiwola Ajala and representatives from Local Governments.