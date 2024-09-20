Edo Guber: CSO expresses concern over security situation, likely vote buying

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, a civil society organization, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has expressed concern over security situations in the state and likely vote buying.

KDI also predicted a low turnout during the election, saying the turnout may not surpass that of 2020 election but may not be less than 20 percent of PVC collected.

KDI made this known in Benin on Friday during a stakeholders’ meeting attended by the European Union Election Observation team, civil society organisations, and the media ahead of the governorship election.

Speaking on findings of the organisation, Oluwafemi John Adebayo, head of Research and Strategy, KDI said a lot of factors may likely determine the outcome of the election.

Adebayo, who said Nigerians are facing a lot of economic challenges rising from inflation, amongst others, expressed worries that this may have an impact on the outcome of Saturday election.

He noted that politicians may use this instrument of hardship to lure the people through vote buying, which according to him may subvert the will of the people.

“As you can see, inflation is high in the country, so what this means is that N2,000 will mean a lot to some people. Politicians may use this as an instrument. Vote buying does not make an election to reflect the will of the people. It subverts the will of the people.

“So, one thing we are saying is that, in tomorrow’s election, law enforcement agencies – the EFCC, ICPC, the Nigeria Police, the NSCDC should put an eye to this regard,” he stressed.

On the likely turn out of voters. I’ll Adebayo said: “We may not have a turnout that surpasses the last election in the state. But we are also thinking from our data and some of the analysis we have done, it won’t be lower than 20 percent.

“But in all, we are saying the Edo people should come out and vote for the candidate of their choice. Election is a civil affair, so they should be part of those that will decide who will lead them. This is about their future.”

On security situation in the state, the KDI head of research said: “There have been issues of violence apparently in the state. The environment is tense. But ironically, non-electoral violence is even more than electoral violence, and it does have implications on the election.”

He appealed to the over 35 security personnel deployed to the state for the election to play by the rule by ensuring that election materials and electorate are secured not intimidated

“The presence of security agencies is to help to secure the election and not to intimidate the voter,” he noted.