Reps to probe how correctional service spent N165bn in 2yrs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the deteriorating conditions of Staff and Inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, despite the over N165 billion budgetary allocations to the agency in the last two years.

The House observed that the Arms Squad of the Service still parades obsoletes and substandard weapons, in spite of the over N1 billion budget provision for Prison Biometrics, Arms and Ammunition in the 2020/2021 Capital budget, impeding its ability to detect, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats.

The Green Chambers’ resolution was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader, at plenary.

Moving the motion, Elumelu decried the deaths of Correctional officers and men across the country, following attacks either on escort vehicles or custodial facilities.

He said the enactment of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019, situated the workforce of the Service as the single most important resource available to the correctional system and prioritised the welfare of the officers and men in line with international best practices to propel them to optimal performance.

The lawmaker said despite the Act and increase in budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Correctional Service to drive its renewed mandate, the tempo and quality of the Service have remained the same if not retrogressing.

Elumelu observed that the staff still buy or make their uniform to date regardless of the huge budgetary allocations provided for this purpose, saying provision of uniform for inmates is nonexistent in most Custodial Centers;

“In addition to allegations of non-utilisation of budget allocations in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly and administrative incompetence of drivers of change in the rebranded Service, there are also claims of unscrupulous staff promotion, denial of rights and benefits including hazard and duty tour allowances levelled against the management of the Service.

“The demoralizing effects of these allegations, given increasing evidence of susceptibility of some officers and men compromising the security of custodial facilities, might worsen violations of these facilities and current security challenges in the country.

“The appalling state of custodial facilities and general welfare of inmates, post-NCS Act, is worrisome and requires immediate attention,” he argued.