Reps urge police, army to investigate invasion of Imo communities

The House of Representatives has urged the chief of army staff, Faruk Yahaya and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba to thoroughly investigate the invasion of five communities in Ahiazu local government area of Imo State by alleged security operatives last Saturday.

The House particularly demanded the security chiefs to fish out the perpetrators of the act and the reason behind it and determine the number of lives and properties destroyed, their offenses, and why communities that are not at war must be razed without recourse to the excruciating effects.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo State) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Chinedu said the Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze communities have been peaceful and quiet until the alleged invasion, siege, unlawful arrest and wanton destruction of lives and properties by armed men suspected to be law enforcement agents.

He noted that the primary responsibility of law enforcement agencies was to maintain law and order and not to wantonly destroy lives and properties or other actions that are inimical to fundamental human rights.

The lawmaker said Nigerians were increasingly losing hope and confidence in the nation’s law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conduct and total disregard for rule of law and engagements.

He expressed concern about the news of averted bloodshed across the communities due to the timely intervention of some community leaders who persuaded youths against coming to the defence of their lives and properties.

Chinedu said “I believe in the fight against unlawful activities or any form of criminality, but must be anchored on rule of law as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended, especially when human lives and properties are involved.

He expressed worry “that the danger inherent in the one-sided narrative as often packaged by law enforcement agents in such circumstances without thorough investigation is not only unhealthy for democracy, but also an intolerable affront to fundamental human rights, especially where law enforcement agents can recklessly invade, attack, destroy and maim before coming up with some frame-up to rationalise extra-judicial activities.

“We are worried that further delay in investigating matters of this nature may not only send complicating signals but also be counterproductive at the long run, especially as law enforcement agents, just like their counterparts around the world, do not have the inalienable right to act lawlessly, waste lives or plunder properties of the people they are paid to protect.

The House while adopting the motion,

mandated the committees on police affairs and army to ensure compliance with the resolutions of the parliament by the army and police chiefs.