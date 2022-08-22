Oyo civil servants in court over alleged fraud

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has disclosed that some staff members of the State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development are currently standing trial over allegations of transfer of government funds into personal accounts.

In a statement signed by Eni Esan, a retired justice and the chairman, OYACA, on Friday, the agency has investigated the actions of the said officers in accordance with the statutory provisions that empowered it to investigate matters related to corruption and fraudulent acts discovered by the people.

Also, the efforts of OYACA has led to the recovery of money fraudulently collected by some staffers of Lagelu Local Government in Ibadan from one Samson Olasunkanmi for a certain piece of land.

Read also: Continue your good works beyond 2023, Oyo monarchs tell Makinde

Olasunkanmi has been refunded after the successful intervention of the agency.

The suspects are currently being prosecuted by Ojelowo Oyewo, Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Justice Esan used the opportunity to further enjoin the members of the public to reach out to the main office of OYACA at Ibadan or its local government contact offices if they have petitions on issues pertaining to fraudulent crimes against them or those perpetuated by government workers.