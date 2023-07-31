Over 2,000 Nigerian girls stuck in Mali – NAPTIP

Over 2,000 trafficked Nigerian girls are currently stranded in Mali, according to information at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) disposal.

Nduka Nwanwene, the NAPTIP Benin Zone Commander, who made this disclosure also said that the organisation has information that Mali girls were being transported to Edo State for prostitution.

The 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Benin had as its subject, “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind.” Nwanwene delivered a speech during that event.

“We just gathered intelligence that traffickers are bringing in young girls from Mali to Benin for prostitution; we are investigating. But many Nigerians, especially young girls, are stranded in Mali; over 20,000 Nigerian girls are stranded in Mali.

“Mali used to be a destination for girls trafficked from Nigeria but now the reverse is the case as Mali girls are being trafficked into Benin City for prostitution.” Nwanwene said.

He claimed that NAPTIP, led by Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, was making strides in the areas of successful evidence-based rehabilitation, conviction of high-profile traffickers, and empowerment of survivors.

He urged all parties to rally behind efforts to combat the human trafficking threat and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.