Over 1,000 kidnapped victims freed by Tinubu’s administration without noise — Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, says over 1,000 victims have been freed from kidnappers’ dens since the inception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration without noise.

Ribadu said this in Abuja on Tuesday while receiving about 22 students and staff of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara, who recently regained freedom after spending 207 days in captivity.

“This is yet again a success story in our efforts to free all those being unlawfully held in captivity,” Ribadu stated.

“We have so far freed over a thousand of such victims without noise,” he added.

The national security adviser commended security agencies for their collaborative efforts in rescuing the victims from violent groups across the country.

He, however, warned the armed groups to shun violence, saying that the government is strengthening security agencies to ensure that the country is safe.

Hafsat Ibrahim-Shema, one of the students who spoke on behalf of others, thanked Allah, federal government, the national security adviser and security agencies for ensuring their return after 207 days in captivity.