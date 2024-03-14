Insecurity: NSA, Ribadu meets northern governors

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser on Thursday met with Northern Governors as part of the ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity

The meeting which was at the instance of the NSA, followed directives given by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, asking the security agencies to ensure immediate rescue of all kidnapped victims.

The President while giving the orders, also insisted that no ransom must be paid for the release of the victims.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting which started at about 1.30pm is expected to develop a work plan to ensure cooperation between the security operatives and the Governors who are also the Chief security officers of their states.