Tinubu hails Ribadu, security agencies over release of Kuriga schoolchildren

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, and other security agencies for the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State.

Gunmen on motorcycles kidnapped approximately 287 children from their school on March 6. This event led to widespread condemnation, both locally and internationally.

Two weeks later, security agencies rescued the children in Zamfara State early Sunday, with the military and local authorities collaborating in the effort.

Following the rescue, Tinubu acknowledged the work of the security agencies.

“President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

The president also noted the release of students from a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, thanking everyone involved for their effort.

He stated that his administration is implementing comprehensive strategies to maintain the safety of schools as places of learning.