287 Kaduna school children released after 16-day ordeal

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, announced the safe release of 287 school children abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, on March 7th.

The children were held captive for 16 days before their release, which the Governor attributed to a collaborative effort. In a statement, Senator Sani expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “for prioritizing the safety and security of Nigerians” and “working round the clock” to secure the children’s release. The Governor also commended the Nigerian Army for their “courage, determination and commitment” in combating criminal elements.

The kidnappers, described as “hoodlums” by the Governor, had demanded a ransom of N1 billion and set a deadline of March 27th for payment. The statement did not disclose whether a ransom was paid.

The Governor acknowledged the outpouring of support from Nigerians nationwide, stating, “We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the schoolchildren. This is indeed a day of joy.”

The safe return of the children is a welcome relief after a tense two weeks. However, questions remain regarding the circumstances of the release and the ongoing security challenges in Kaduna State.