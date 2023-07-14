Outsourcing can solve talent acquisition challenges, AOPN affirms

The Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) has emphasised that the outsourcing industry is well-equipped to tackle the shortage and difficulties in talent acquisition within the workspace.

Moreover, it reassured that the growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI), disruptive machines, and robots in the workplace will not replace the industry.

These assertions were made during the recent 2023 outsourcing expo, with the theme “Strategic Outsourcing: Leveraging External Expertise for Sustainable Value Creation,” organised by AOPN in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Obiora Madu, the President of AOPN, said the outsourcing industry has transformed from being a mere cost-reduction option for organisations to a more strategic one as these firms are now willing to pay more for outsourcing certain functions as long as it gives them a competitive advantage.

“In the process of creating value, there comes a point where you may lack the necessary expertise or technology, thus requiring external assistance. This is where outsourcing becomes indispensable,” Madu said.

The Global Outsourcing Survey 2022 by Deloitte showed that the talent competition has reached an unprecedented level of intensity, necessitating the role of outsourcing.

However, the landscape is changing as third-party models adapt to incorporate AI and data insights to enhance business and IT processes.

A concerning trend emerged from the survey, indicating that 62 percent of executives admit to being unprepared in addressing the causes and consequences of poor employee retention.

In addition, 50 percent of executives view talent acquisition as a significant internal challenge in achieving their organisations’ strategic priorities.

In light of this, Femi Adeoti, co-founder and managing director of Routelink, delivered a keynote address underscoring the importance of automation and digital transformation.

He assured the audience that despite advancements, some jobs remain irreplaceable.

Furthermore, Adeoti discussed the future of the outsourcing profession, acknowledging that businesses are increasingly outsourcing tasks to other companies or transitioning them to automated systems.

To remain relevant, professionals must continuously enhance their skills through learning, unlearning, and relearning.

“The operational costs of running businesses are becoming very high and people don’t want to keep employing people so they will outsource several jobs either to other companies or move them to systems and machines.

“Either way, it will happen. So people just need to prepare themselves for it and ensure that they are always marketable. If you’re always marketable, I don’t think anybody can take your job away,” Adeoti said.

Read also: We’re passionate about building software talent for the Nigerian market – Asseco CEO

During a panel session, Tope Dare, executive director of INLAKS, cautioned against relying solely on traditional outsourcing practices, stating that technology will disrupt the industry for those who neglect to adapt.

“As more jobs transition to machines, AI, and robotic process automation, businesses must embrace digital skills and disruptive thinking to stay ahead,” he said.

The event concluded with the inauguration of Mope Abudu, CEO of Night Foundation Consulting, as the new president of AOPN.

Abudu, previously the treasurer and a board member of AOPN, assumed the role from Obiora Madu, who led the organization for a four-year term that started in 2019.