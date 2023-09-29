Otti reopens, improves hospitals across Abia

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has reopened the renovated and re-equipped Abia Specialist/Diagnostic Hospital in Aba and the Amachara General Hospital in Umuahia.

While speaking at the event, Otti noted that the Amachara General Hospital, which was opened in 1932, was dilapidated and needed rehabilitation to make it fit for public use.

He asserted that a healthy population is the greatest asset to any society, adding that his administration has demonstrated commitment by doing everything to ensure that strategic health facilities were brought back to life.

The Abia chief executive revealed that the government invested huge sums of money to fix the structures and entered into strategic partnership for the servicing and maintenance of the equipment to keep them functional.

Governor Otti disclosed that government targets were to fully restore all primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the state for optimal function.

He also said that the government is determined to combat the threat of common diseases in all parts of the state, using appropriate methodologies.

Earlier, Ngozi Okoronkwo, commissioner for Health, said that the rehabilitation of the hospitals were promises made and fulfilled, adding that other government hospitals across the state would soon receive the same attention.

In his remarks, Francis Agu, chief medical director of one of the health institutions, commended the efforts of the governor.

He disclosed that the projects opened include; completion and re-equipping of the eye centre with modern machines, completion and reequipping of the general outpatient department, the completion and re-equipping of accident and emergency department of both Abia Specialist and Amachara General Hospital, expansion and re-equipping of two major theatres among others.