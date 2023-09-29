Abia to resuscitate moribund industries

The Abia State government has reiterated its readiness to revitalise moribund industries in the state.

Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, who made this known when he visited the abandoned International Glass Industry Aba, said he went to see things for himself, and emphasized that industrialisation is of great importance to the economy.

He stressed that government would do everything necessary in ensuring that all moribund industries in the state are brought back to life.

While inspecting the Glass Industries complex, Ukaegbu stated that the administration of Governor Otti has come to improve the state through providing a conductive and enabling business environment to investors. He disclosed that the governor is interested in restoring Aba as the industrial hub of the state and the country at large.

Earlier in his speech, Kelechi Onuiri, general manager of the industry, thanked the commissioner for the visit and intimated him on issues surrounding the industry, adding that the management has been maintaining the industry while hoping that operations would commence whenever possible.

Onuiri, who appreciated the efforts of the administration of governor Alex Otti for working hard to provide and maintain a conducive business environment in the state, prayed for investors to come.