Abia: Otti appoints 14 more aides

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appointed 14 additional aides into his cabinet.

A press statement signed by Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary, listed the following as the new appointees:. Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh – GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authoritity; Justice K. C. Nwankpa (Retired) -Ombudsman;

Udochukwu Ogbonna – Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue (subject to confirmation of Abia HoA); Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business, and Vincent Eze Onwe, provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu.

Others are Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, principal secretary/chief strategy officer; Godson Anucha, senior special assistant, Labour Relations; Ure Abazie, DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency,

and Idika Mba Idika, head, Government House Clinic.

Others who made the list are Charles Egonye, Technical Assistant to the Governor; Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke; Special Assistant, Digital Economy;

Okezie Ezengwa, DGM, ASEPA, Aba, David Anyaele, Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities, and Kenechukwu Nwosu, Special Adviser, Education.