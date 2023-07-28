Otti condemns police’s reprisal attack on Aba residents

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has condemned the reprisal attack allegedly carried out by some police officers against some citizens in Aba on Wednesday.

The reprisal attack was in response to the killing of two police personnel in Ariaria area of Aba, on Tuesday.

He described it as lawless and counter-productive since such victims have not been proven to be directly or indirectly involved in the attack that led to the death of those two police personnel.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, special adviser, media and publicity to the Abia State governor, said that Otti directed the police authorities to withdraw its men from the affected areas, which paved the way for the return of peace and normalcy in the area.

The governor assured that his government will do everything to ensure that the killers of the police officers and their sponsors are brought to justice and that the police officers who took laws into their hands, by brutalising innocent citizens and destroying people’s properties are also made to face the law.

The Abia governor also promised to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to the families of the slain officers and to the brutalised citizens.

Otti, therefore called on Abians to go about their legitimate businesses without fear, assuring that his government will continue to place priority on the welfare and security of all Abians.

The governor commiserated with the families of the police officers killed in Aba on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, while on a legitimate duty with Chimezie Ukaegbu, the commissioner for commerce, trade and investment.

Otti said that the government viewed the attack on the innocent policemen by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, as cruel, unjust and provocative and should be condemned by all men and women of good conscience.