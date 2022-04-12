Osinbajo seeks synergy for economic stability of Lake Chad

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday called for improved synergy among stakeholders to enhance economic stability and peace in the Lake Chad region just as international collaboration in military action is yielding positive results in the area.

Osinbajo made the call at the opening of the inaugural annual international forum on the development of the Lake Chad region.

“Collaboration, cooperation, and synergy between our countries, and stakeholders across the region and the Sahel are the key actions that will determine the speed and effectiveness of the delivery of economic stability and peace, and containing the humanitarian crisis.

“International cooperation and collaboration in the domain of military action and cross-border security interventions have yielded significant successes in our fight against terrorism and exemplify what we can achieve by working together,” he said.

Urging countries and other stakeholders in the region to leverage existing opportunities to sustain the gains recorded so far, the vice-president said, “We, therefore, must continue to build on this spirit of cooperation in other areas of intervention and forge even stronger ties for sharing information and lessons from our different experiences.”

Osinbajo assured that the government will rebuild the physical structures within the area, adding that “we should be mindful of the need to foster peaceful coexistence and restore the social fabric of those societies.

“As we listen, learn, and share over the course of the forum, we hope to build stronger ties with our neighbours that will endure and grow beyond the immediate task in front of us, yielding results over the short and long term with new strategies, renewed vigour and drive to improve the lives of our brothers and sisters across the four countries of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.”

He restated the government’s commitment to a sustainable, peaceful and prosperous region. He added that “we also wish to assure you of our unwavering determination to address the crisis and rebuild the livelihoods of people who have been affected.”

In his remarks delivered virtually, the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, pledged the support of Northeast governors to efforts aimed at revamping economic activities in the Lake Chad region as well as peaceful coexistence among its people.

On his part, the World Bank country director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudri, emphasised the need for stakeholders across the region to collaborate towards actualising the objective of entrenching peace and bringing development to the area.

He said the stabilisation of the Lake Chad region was critical to reviving the economic fortunes of the people, as well as meeting the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Nigeria’s minister of water resources and chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Lake Chad Basin, Suleiman Adamu; chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governor’s Forum, Midjiyawa Baker, among others.