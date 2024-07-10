Osborne Phases I, II road rehabilitation begins in Lagos

The Federal Government has commenced milling work between Osborne Phase I (Traffic Light) and Osborne Phase II to prepare the section for resurfacing with asphalt.

Olukorede Kesha, federal controller of works in Lagos State, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The section is part of the Adeniji Adele-Falomo Road Project in Lagos State.

The controller said that the milling would start on Wednesday night while asphalt resurfacing would take place on Saturday evening.

Milling refers to the process of grinding away a specific layer of asphalt pavement.

“During the milling work, the road will be partially closed as is ongoing, while for the asphalt resurfacing, there will be full closure,” she said.

Kesha assured that the road would be fully re-opened by Monday morning, July 15.