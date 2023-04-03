Orji Uzor Kalu loses wife

Senator Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia State, has announced the death of his first wife, Ifeoma Kalu. She was 61.

A post on the official social media page, the former governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, read Ifeoma was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61,” Kalu wrote.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”

He urged the public to remember Mrs Ifeoma and her loved ones in prayers during this difficult period.