Oppo Nigeria launches A96 phone with scratch-resistant, enhanced charging

Oppo Nigeria has launched the all-new flagship OPPO A96 phones for Nigeria markets with cutting-edge scratch, fingerprint resistance and optimised night charging that delivers an immersive viewing experience.

The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant.

Jennifer Okorhi, marketing manager of OPPO Nigeria, said the company was pleased to have created a phone that screams affordable luxury for customers.

According to her, OPPO A96 is jam-packed with amazing features carefully thought out to provide customers with the very best at an affordable price.

“The OPPO A96 has features that will not only thrill our customers but enhance their daily functions. It has been specifically designed to accommodate the intricacies of lives while refusing to compromise on outlook. For instance, the OPPO A96 has Optimised night charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan at nighttime. This simply means that you never have to wake up to an insufficiently charged device,” she explained.

Okorhi said the device is equipped with large memory and storage capacity, dual speakers and microphones for an optimised audio experience and air gestures that does not require physical touch to scroll up or down.

“OPPO A96 is capturing the hearts of Nigerians as evidenced by the gasped of excitement during the product launch. With the customer in mind, OPPO Nigeria has created a beautiful phone that truly speaks to class, functionality and affordability,” she said.

Okorhi further said that some captivating features embedded in the OPPO A96 include the all-day AI eye comfort which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light.

She said the display now covers more of the colour spectrum, making image colours even truer, richer, and more captivating.

According to her, ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A96 makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity, ease of use, and performance at the core of its functionality.

“System optimisation software features such as system booster and link boost 2.0 ensure high-level system performance and connectivity smoothness. Bullet Screen Message minimises the disruptions from calls or notifications while users are engaging in a game. This means that message information will scroll across the screen as floating windows to minimise the disruption,” she said.

Continuing, Okorhi said: “Air gestures are now available on OPPO A96, which include non-touch sliding gestures to move the screen up or down, swiping up to answer calls, or static palm gestures to silence calls.”