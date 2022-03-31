Xiaomi launches 12 Series phones with videography, AI processing power

Xiaomi Technology has launched the all-new flagship Xiaomi 12 Series phones for Nigeria markets with cutting-edge AI algorithms that deliver videography studio and entertainment powerhouse.

The phones which are part of the redefined flagship category, have Snapdragon mobile platforms that deliver impressive advancements in Xiaomi’s AI algorithm, flagship processing power, and an all-round elevated experience.

Abi Go, head of product marketing, Xiaomi International, said the flagship 12 Series phones, have advanced mobile platform, adding that the processor also boosts GPU graphic rendering capabilities by 30 percent, and energy efficiency by 25 percent when compared to the previous generation.

“For optimal product experience, Xiaomi 12 Series packs a high-performing cooling system, bolstered by a super-large vapour chamber and multiple layers of graphite to offer a leading-cooling capability,” Abi said.

According to her, to ensure Xiaomi 12 Series delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the devices deliver next-level charging speed and safety.

Go further said that Xiaomi 12 Pro enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects, adding that the device boasts a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide-angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities.

“Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out with its state-of-the-art triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor. This sensor is capable of catching large amounts of light and empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased colour accuracy,” she said.

Go further said that the Xiaomi 12 Series’ iconic and user-centered design has slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap saving precious space within the device.

“Xiaomi 12 Series incorporates MIUI 13, released globally earlier this year. The update includes faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. New features in the upgraded experience include Xiaomi’s proprietary Liquid Storage, Atomised Memory, Focused Algorithms, and Smart Balance,” she noted.