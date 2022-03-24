OPPO Nigeria Launches A96, A Perfect Mid-Range Smartphone

OPPO Nigeria announced the launch of OPPO A96 in Nigeria yesterday 23. March 2022. OPPO A96 is equipped with the 5000mAhlong-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant, 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 96% NTSC wide color gamut that is managed by the OPPO’s self-developed Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Some captivating features embedded in the OPPOA96 includes the All-day AI Eye Comfort which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light. The display now covers more of the color spectrum, making image colors even truer, richer, and more captivating. It also features a 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 1080×2412 FHD resolution.

The OPPOA96 design is deliberate. This is why the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side of the phone so as to create a slimmer, more premium look and feel. Equipped with The 5000mAh (typical) battery gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected.

The battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 154 hours while 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55%4 of battery power. In addition, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery usage efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode based on the power-saving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation that adopts on specific apps to extend battery life. OPPO A96 also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680 4G Mobile Platform, OPPO A96 delivers an exceptionally smooth user experience with the 8GB + 256GB large memory and storage. This is complemented by RAM Expansion which gives the OPPO A96 an extra boost to performance and storage, meaning better multi-tasking and smoother experience, and extra storage via SD cards expansion to preserve more photos and videos.

OPPO A96 carries a 16MP Front Camera, producing gorgeous portrait shots. Features such as AI Natural Retouching includes blemish removal while still preserving the user’s natural facial features. Portrait shots are now brighter and clearer in dim environments with the help of the 360° Fill Light feature.

The rear-facing dual camera setup features a 50MP Rear Camera with high photosensitivity and high pixel count, and a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to use Portrait Mode to capture photos with the precise and natural bokeh effects. The rear camera also supports 5x digital zoom and up to 20 continuous burst shots.

ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A96 makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity, ease of use, and performance at the core of its functionality. System optimization software features such as System Booster and Link Boost 2.0 ensure high-level system performance and connectivity smoothness.

Bullet Screen Message minimizes the disruptions from calls or notifications while users are engaging in a game, meaning message information will scroll across the screen as floating windows to minimize the disruption. Privacy features are also a core tenant of ColorOS, with Private Safe and APP Lock offering users the ability to keep their private data and apps secure. Anti-peeping for Notifications gives the front camera the ability to detect anyone close by and intelligently protects user information by hiding notification content.

Air Gestures are now available on OPPO A96, which include non-touch sliding gestures to move the screen up or down, swiping up to answer calls, or static palm gestures to silence calls.

Speaking about the device, Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager said that OPPO Nigeria is indeed pleased to have created a phone that screams affordable luxury for their customers. She said the OPPOA96 is jam-packed with amazing features carefully thought out to provide their customers with the very best at an insanely affordable price.

“The OPPO A96 is enhanced with features that will not only thrill our customers but enhance their daily functions. It has been specifically designed to accommodate the intricacies of their lives while refusing to compromise on its outlook. For instance the OPPOA96 has Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime. This simply means that you never have to wake up to an insufficiently charged device” she added.

Equipped with a large memory and storage thanks to RAM expansion, dual speakers and microphones for an optimized audio experience and air gestures that doesn’t require physical touch to scroll up or down, OPPOA96 is capturing the hearts of Nigerians as evidenced by the gasped of excitement during the product launch.

With the customer in mind, OPPO Nigeria has created a beautiful phone that truly speaks to class, functionality and affordability.

The device has been set at aretail price of N159,900 comes with 8GB + 256GB and will be available in Nigeria from the 4th of April 2022, however, pre-order has begun and will run till the April 3.2022.

The mobile device comes in two colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue and will be available for purchase at all OPPOretail authorized stores nationwide as well as OPPO official store Jumia https://www.jumia.com.ng/mlp-oppo-store

