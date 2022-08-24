Only God can determine 2023 general elections – Kumuyi

Williams Kumuyi, founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has said that it’s only God that can determine how the 2023 general elections will be.

Kumuyi, who stated this on Wednesday at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom ahead of their 6-day global crusade, Ondo billed to hold in Ondo, Ondo State, however said he is optimistic that God will definitely take absolute control who will be the next President of the country.

He said, “In the 2023 general elections, everything is in the hands of God, I know that God will take absolute control, God’s will will be done. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Either there will be an election next year or who will emerge as the president of our country? What he, God, wants will come true. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass. When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant of a man can stand in its way. God’s will will be done and we will all rejoice.”

Kumuyi, who also spoke on the reasons why they choose Ondo City for the crusade said, “at this time, we are choosing Ondo City because God has led us to do so. God chose Ondo for GCK.

“It is a great pleasure for me to bring this global crusade to Ondo City and I want us to know that this crusade is for everyone, God has come to this land through his servant He has sent.

“Our God is able to take away all our problems in this country. We need the divine power from heaven. This crusade was sent from heaven,” he said.

The Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, therefore said the Ondo City, Ondo state and Nigeria as a whole will benefit from the global crusade.