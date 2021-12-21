Ondo moves to restructure Sunshine Stars for continental football ticket

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, has said that efforts have been put in place to restructure the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), for better performance.

Aiyedatiwa stated this at the weekend while playing host to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo state chapter in his office in Akure, the state capital.

The deputy, who is the head of a three-man committee set up by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to take charge of the football agency last season, said part of the strategies to restructure was the recruitment of fresh players, setting up of more administrative frameworks and adding more experience hands with a passion for the growth of football in the state.

Read also: Governor eyes executive order to improve ease of doing business in Kwara

He said as the Nigeria professional football league 2021/2022 league commenced, sunshine stars football of Ondo state’s target is to pick a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Earlier, the Chairman of SWAN in Ondo state, Wahab Bankole thanked the state government for ensuring that the team escaped relegation last season.

Bankole, however, assured the deputy governor of the support of sportswriters in the state to give sports its pride of place in the state.