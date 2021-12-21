Governor eyes executive order to improve ease of doing business in Kwara

As part of an effort to transform the economic status of Kwara state from the known appellation of a civil service state to an economically-viable one, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has pledged to come up with an Executive Order targeted at improving the ease of doing business in the state.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who declared open in Ilorin recently, the 8th Kwara Trade Fair, organized by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), with the theme, noted that the plan of the present administration is to change the status of Kwara among its peers from being a civil service state to a state built on enterprise and manufacturing.

Read also: Umahi kicks-off COVID-19 vaccination in Ebonyi

The governor added that his administration is taking a cursory look at issues pertaining to ease of doing business and will soon roll out comprehensive reform for businesses to be stress-free as Kwara State Government intends to come up with Executive Order that will address problems that retard economic growth and development through quality intervention and investment in Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), Manufacturing and Agriculture.

He explained that his government is preoccupied with building a state that survives on enterprise rather than waiting solely on handouts, adding that the government had invested in infrastructure and provided measures to stimulate the state’s economy and in turn attract investors.

He however declared that no government could claim to have succeeded without the support of the private sector, adding that his administration counts on the private sector to work collaboratively.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who commended the initiatives and efforts of private sector players in the state for creating jobs through their companies, factories, and Investments, assured business owners that the government to create an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive as the government would soon roll out different policies and programmes on socio-economic growth and development.