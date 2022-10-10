Oluyemi Obadare accepted into Forbes Business Council

Oluyemi Obadare, Chief Executive Officer at Certification Partner Global, West Africa has been accepted into Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Oluyemi Obadare was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Oluyemi Obadare into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Oluyemi Obadare has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach the peak of professional influence, connect and collaborate with other global respected leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

In addition, Oluyemi Obadare will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Obadare noted that she looks forward to collaborating with fellow respected global business leaders, strengthening my network of excellence and building valuable relationships for a lasting impact.