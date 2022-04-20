Olubadan insists on United Nigeria

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II on Tuesday insisted on a united and indivisible Nigeria, noting that any aspiring leader in 2023 must be conscious of the need to preserve the concept.

The monarch said Nigeria would attain its potential in the comity of nations by remaining a united and indivisible entity, adding, “the greatness of the country lies in its oneness and unity and this must be the guiding principle of whoever aspires to lead the country come next year.

Oba Balogun made the assertion while reacting to the submission made by a group of political leaders under the aegis of Nigeria Agenda which paid him a courtesy visit at his Alarere residence.

According to him, I share your views and aspirations on the attainment of the greatness of the country through a leader that would ensure inclusiveness, equity, justice and fairness to all. We need a leader that would ensure respect for one another and I wholeheartedly support your assignment with a prayer that the almighty Allah will see you through and bless your efforts.

Ahmed Sajo, convener and director-general of Nigeria Agenda, told the monarch that the visit was to sensitise him on the assignment the group had committed itself to.

He maintained that the group came into being to search for a credible and futuristic leader that would drive the expected development agenda of the country.

Sajo said the group took it upon itself to look for a leader that would give the country the kind of leadership that would make the country a place that all could be proud of, saying, “we are looking at the situation of the country and the need to determine the basis of our togetherness as a country.”