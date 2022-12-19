Okupe’s conviction can’t break my resolve to be president, says Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi says his determination to be the president of Nigeria cannot be broken with the jailing of Doyin Okupe, the director general of his campaign organisation.

Okupe has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja for money laundering.

Interacting with journalists in Uyo at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Obi said he was undaunted by Okupe’s conviction.

“I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

”In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me otherwise I would have been where they dropped me before.This election if they like let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there.”

On the impression that he does not have political structure to win the presidential election, he said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure in the country which encourages corruption and spreads poverty among Nigerians.

“The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is structure that produced 133million people living in poverty; it is the structure that produced 20 million out of school children. It is the structure that has made Nigeria to surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure,” he said.

The LP presidential candidate said if elected president he would work towards the realisation of the Ibaka Deep seaport in Akwa Ibom State.

Obi maintained that he intends to make Nigeria a country of production rather than a consumer nation.