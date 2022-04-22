Okowa underlines Church’s role in child-upbringing

Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, has reiterated that religious bodies, especially churches have critical roles to play in the moral up-bringing of children

He said that the society relied greatly on the church for the development of the child, particularly as parents found themselves so busy that they were unable to sit down and monitor what went on in the family.

Okowa stated this on Thursday when he received on courtesy call the new Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Kingsley Obuh, at Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated the Bishop on his consecration and enthronement, and stated that he was coming at a time that the church was growing.

“I want to thank God for your life and for your enthronement. I wish to say a big congratulations to you, sir.

“You have come at a time that The Anglican Communion is growing and a lot of churches are being planted and I am very confident that the Lord has made it possible and has equipped you spiritually for this great assignment.

“I am very excited that you are here to be with us and pray with us today. We pray that we will have a very good working relationship in the time that we have in office and even when we are out of office.

“This state has continued to rely on God to be able to do the things we do and we thank God for His grace and the prayers of our fathers in the Lord.

“We will continue to ensure that we keep a very cordial relationship with the church because we know once we have that as a government, there is a lot to gain.

Read also: Okowa urges Nigerians to pray for nation’s rejuvenation

“The church appears to be the only place where children now get their moral education because of parents not having time for their families.

“It ought not to be so but that is what we are beginning to find in the society because many parents are busy chasing after money because of the harsh economic climate but the fact is that we spend so much time chasing money and we are beginning to neglect the building of the home.

“So the church comes to the rescue but we hope that through the preaching in our various churches, our parents will continue to realise that there is a lot of work to be done.

“No matter what we do, if we do not spend enough time in building the home, whatever we have chased will come to nought at the end of the day.

“So the churches have a lot of roles to play even in peace building, which is one of our key focus as a state, building peace in the state and uniting the various ethnic nationalities in the state in such a manner that will continue to see ourselves as one Delta which we are.

“That has truly helped us in the last nearly seven years, the putting together of our people and the commitment of Deltans not minding the divides and the cooperation and prayers have helped us to wade through the very difficult times.

“Together working with our various communities we are able to get to where we are today and there is still a lot to be done but at least a good foundation has been laid.

“We pray that God will give us a successor that will continue to build on the foundation that we have laid,” he stated.

Earlier, the Bishop had expressed appreciation to the governor and family for their support towards his consecration and enthronement as 4th Bishop of the Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion.

He lauded the governor for being a good Christian and an exemplary Anglican, assuring that the church would continue to pray for the success of his administration.

“We thank you for creating time to receive us, we are here to let you know that we were elected the 4th Bishop of Asaba. We have been consecrated and enthroned.

“At the commencement of our episcopacy we thought it wise to visit you and to invite you for the next synod.

“We are proud of you, Anglicans in Delta and Christians all over the country are proud of you.

“We thank you for the good relationship you have kept with the Diocese of Asaba and the entire churches in Delta.

“We recall the powerful lecture you delivered at the Standing Committee of the church in Port-Harcourt and we thank you for the support to churches since you assumed office.

“You have not relented in supporting the things of God particularly the Asaba Diocese. We may not be able to identify all you have done for us in the past but let me assure you that the record is with man and with God.

“We want to place on record that in your time, the government of Delta is doing very well in promoting education and infrastructural development.

“Your interest in education is very profound and visible. Deltans are praying and hoping that the next regime will continue from where you will stop and we pray that nobody will come on board to take us backward or to divide us,” he stated

End

PHOTO: Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (middle), Secretary to Delta State Government ( SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah (1st left), and the newly elected Bishop, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Diocese of Asaba, Rt. Rev. Kingsley Obuh (4th right), his wife, Comfort Obuh (3rd right), Chancellor, Asaba Diocese, Sir Dr. Nwauoku (4th left), and others shortly after a courtesy call on the Governor at Government House, Asaba on Thursday.