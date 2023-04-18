Okowa didn’t sign governors’ new pensions law – Aniagwu

Delta State Government on Tuesday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa did not sign any new law approving jumbo pay and other allowances as pensions for ex-governors.

Charles Aniagwu, commissioner for Information, at a news conference in Asaba, debunked the rumours making the rounds in some sections of the media and said that the pension law for Ex-Governors have been in place in the state since 2005.

He pointed out that the only time the House effected minor changes in the law was in 2019 when the State House of Assembly amended the law to include the late Prince Sam Obi who was acting Governor between Nov. 10, 2010 and Jan. 10, 2011.

Aniagwu challenged the purveyors of the fake news to provide the date the law was passed by the House and when it was signed by the state governor.

According to him, “You are all aware that for any law passed by the State House of Assembly that the Governor assents to, we don’t do it in secret.

“The Assembly sits in the open, deliberates on both first, second and third readings on any of the Bills before they are passed in the full glare of the media and members of the public.

“Before the governor assents to any Bill we do invite the media to brief them as to the import of such law and all of you are aware that Okowa did not sign any new law with respect to Governor’s pension.”