Okonjo-Iweala to receive 2024 African Heritage Award

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general, World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been nominated for the African Heritage Awards (AHA) 2024 for her role in advancing the image of African women in leadership.

George Weah, former president of Liberia, John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana were also nominated for the 2nd edition of the awards set to hold in Johannesburg, South Africa on April 13, 2024.

Others nominated include African-billionaire philanthropist, Robert. F. Smith, chairman/CEO of Vista Equity Partners, Texas, United States; Mama Rachael Ruto, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya & founder of Mama Doing Good Organisation, for their contributions to the advancement of humanity.

According to a statement from the organisers, the pan-African event which is a sequel to the inaugural edition held on April 1, 2023, in Kigali, Rwanda, is a gathering strategically organised to celebrate and recognise outstanding global accomplishments of Africans within the continent and in the diaspora, in areas of business, politics, philanthropy, entertainment & arts, culture, science & technology, and social innovation.

They informed that this year’s AHA will be chaired by Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former president of Botswana, and will be attended by former heads of state and captains of industries across the African continent.

The organisers also said the recognition and awards have become imperative to sustainably foster the African culture of excellence, promote Afrocentrism, and create an ecosystem that will further retell the true African story towards the advancement of the continent’s full potential.

Besides conferring international prestige and recognition on these deserving Africans, the awards will focus on the critical importance of culture and leadership, which according to the organisers, lies at the core of any shared advancement of socio-economic and political development in Africa.