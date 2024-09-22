Edo Decides: APC leads in 11 local Govts, PDP 6

As Nigerians anxiously awaiting the final collation and declaration of results of the Saturday’s governorship election, the All Progressives Congress has been declared winner of 11 local governments out of the 17 local governments so far released by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The off-cycle governorship election was conducted by INEC for the electorate in the state to elect the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki’s successor.

In the announced results, PDP won six local governments.

The All Progressives Congress won all the six local Governments in Edo North Senatorial district, two out of the five local government in Edo Central Senatorial district and so far three in the seven local governments in Edo South senatorial district.

The party won Esan Central, where the party candidate, Monday Okpebholo hailed from and Esan West local government while PDP won Esan North East, Igueben and Esan South East, the local government of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

In Edo South senatorial distric,APC has so far won Egor, Oredo and Orhionmwon local government and PDP won Uhunmwonde, Ovia North East, Ovia South West while the result of Ikpoba Okha local government is still awaited.

Ikpoba Okha is the local government of PDP deputy government candidate, Osarodion Ogie. Until, he emerged the party’s running mate, he was the immediate past Secretary to the Edo State Government.

He was a commissioner for works and Chief of Staff to the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.