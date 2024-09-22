Edo Decides: Protest erupts at INEC headquarters in Benin

Heavy protest has erupted at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located along Aduwawa road in Benin City where the Edo State governorship election collation was taking place.

The protesters who were more than thousands in their numbers, said they were at the collation center to register their displeasure over the ongoing election results that were being announced by the commission.

According to them, they were at the collation center to demand for the immediate release of all the local government election collation results just as they wondered why some local government was being delayed.

They called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to urgently prevails on its body to do what is right by announcing the results of the election in the right way.

“We want the right thing to stand in Edo state. The rigging of elections must stop and the right thing must be done even if we can’t win at the federal but we must win in Edo state.

“We’re not here to cause trouble or riots but we are here to speak our minds, we are here to express our grievances on the results announced so far.

“We want the INEC chairman to know, so far and so good that if you’re bigger than man but you are not bigger than God. We want the right thing to be done in Edo state. Our votes must count. Edo state people’s votes must count. INEC, should know, if you do the right thing, God must secure you all.

“We don’t want the Edo state election to be rigged the way the federal election was rigged, they said.”

Meanwhile as at the time of filling this report a total of 17 local governments out of 18 already announced as All Progressive Congress APC winning 11 out of the 17.