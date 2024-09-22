PDP sinks into deeper crisis as governors clash over Damagum

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be sinking into a deeper leadership crisis as chieftains and governors on the party’s platform are on collision course over the continued stay in office of the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Many PDP governors, members of Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the National Working Committee (NWC), party leaders and members want the party’s constitution to be respected, for Damagum to vacate office for someone from the North Central region to occupy the position and complete the tenure of former chairman Iyorchia Ayu who was removed from office after the 2023 general election.

Initially, Damagum had the backing and support of the party’s Governor’s Forum Chairman, Bala Muhammed, such that they opposed his removal after the BoT, National Executive Committee (NEC) and NWC meeting in April. The forum had passed a vote of confidence in him.

But all that seems to be in the past now as most PDP governors and senior party hierarchy, including members of the National Assembly have accused him of working with some individuals within and outside the party, including Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to destabilise the party.

Many party stakeholders and members have equally accused Damagum of not taking decisive action to reposition the party and resolve the division and crisis that is plaguing the PDP in many state chapters across the country.

Some have accused him of working for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and working against the unity within the party.

Damagum annoyed many party members recently when he and the other NWC members who are accused of being loyal to Wike, not only secured approval for the contentious Rivers State PDP congresses but also postponed the NEC meeting from September 26 to October 24.

The PDP governors had publicly declared their support for Governor Sim Fubara and demanded a review of the Rivers State congresses and affirmed Fubara’s leadership within the PDP.

Wike had reacted angrily to this support, threatening on August 31 to disrupt activities in the governors’ states if they continued to interfere in Rivers State affairs.

In response, the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mohammed, condemned Wike’s threat as irresponsible.

But the Minister asserted that he would not retract his threat to take action in PDP states.

Sources within the party said the resolution of the disagreement over Damagum’s continued stay in office appears not to be in sight, as the acting chairman has his own supporters in the party.

The source revealed that four PDP governors, including Oyo State governor have declared support for his continued stay in office in recent weeks.

Damagum who hails from North East, the source added has the backing of PDP leaders in his zone who want him to continue in office. Apart from Wike and Makinde, he is said to be supported by Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State.

But the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke made a counter statement against the decision of governor Makinde last week, noting that the constitution of the party must prevail in resolving the leadership issue.

Major stakeholders within the party have intensified efforts to unite everyone and for the party to get a new chairman from the North Central in October.

While hosting five NWC members in Bauchi, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum dismissed Wike’s threat and confirmed that the North Central region would nominate Damagum’s successor.

In furtherance of move to bring stability and peace within the party, the party’s BoT met with Wike in Abuja last week.

Part of the plan of the leaders is to ensure there is a peaceful resolution in the face-off between Wike and Fubara, such that the party’s long-standing culture where the governor is the leader and head of the party in their states is maintained.

The Bot members also had a meeting with the party’s National Assembly members at the PDP’s Legacy office last week.

There was also a meeting with the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed, in the state capital last Wednesday.

It was gathered that the series of meetings have been ahead of the October 25 NEC of the party, where a new national chairman might be elected to replace the acting national chairman, Damagum.

Present at the meeting were PDP BoT chairman, Adolphus Nwabara; Secretary, Ahmed Makarfi, and other members.

The meeting also had in attendance Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, House of Representatives Minority Whip, Ali Isa and Ojema Ojotu.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Wabara said the party was peaceful and united.

“As you see us here, it is evident that the party is peaceful,” Wabara said.

A PDP chieftain who spoke on condition of anonymity on the leadership crisis, said it was obvious that there was external influence in the current crisis facing the party, noting that Damagum was working against the growth of PDP and should be removed.

“The situation within our party is serious; there are efforts to undermine it. A few of us who share similar views met with the Bauchi State Governor to address these issues. We explained to him how Damagum is managing the party in a way that favours Wike and a select few, violating the party’s Constitution.

“Many of us oppose this direction and are prepared to support the governors in taking necessary actions to realign the party. We believe Damagum should be replaced by someone from the North Central while he returns to his role as Vice Chairman.”

Also speaking to BusinessDay, Babatunde Olarewaju, a chieftain of the PDP in Lagos State, said Damagum’s continued stay as acting chairman was caused by the ineptitude of the governors on one side and that of the NWC members on the other hand.

He condemned Damagum’s sit-tight syndrome and attitude, expressing the optimism however, that the party crisis would be resolved and that the PDP would emerge stronger.

The PDP chieftain further pointed out that disagreement among party members was common across the world.

According to him, “PDP only exists as a political institution now, not as an opposition. Four years is a short period in political calculation as one month may equally be a later period.

“PDP will bounce back strong after this fuss.

Short spanner thrown towards APC will scatter them. Wait and see.

“The NWC members are divided amongst themselves as well as the governors. No permanent friend, no permanent enemy in politics, but permanent interest. Their individual interest decides their divide. I don’t see them at loggerheads.”

Pundits react

Many pundits who spoke to BusinessDay predicted that the current crisis bedevilling PDP may not be over anytime soon, because it was apparent that many top party members were benefiting from it.

The pundits wondered why some PDP governors would be backing Damagum when it is obvious that the position was for someone from North Central and he ought to resign from office.

There were also concerns why the BoT had not taken a strong position on the anti-party activities of former River State governor, Wike.

“From all indications, it is clear Minister Wike holds the ace in the party and this will spell doom for the party ahead the 2027 elections.

“The crisis bedevilling PDP may not be over anytime soon. The obvious division among its major stakeholders would further deepen the crisis and prolong its healing. From all indications, it is clear Minister Wike holds the ace in the party and this will spell doom for the party ahead the 2027 elections.

“The founding fathers of the party need to rescue the party, if not, PDP may end up becoming a one-time opposition in Nigeria,” Kunle Okunade, political pundit, said.

Similarly, Dayo-Kayode, public affairs commentator, said it was very obvious that Damagun acting on the directives of the Wike was decimating the party in favour of the ruling party towards the 2027 coming general election.

He said if not checkmated by loyal party members and Nigerians, the situation could lead to the death of the PDP and turning Nigeria into one party state.

According to him, “It is very obvious that the acting chairman Damagun acting on the directives of the FCT Minister Wike are in the run-off of decimating the party in favour of the ruling party towards the 2027 coming general elections.

“Invariably, if this actions/inactions of Damagun and Wike are not checkmated by the loyal party members and Nigerians, our country will be turned into a one-party state which will eventually be detrimental to our democratic sustainability.

“Already, our country is presently experiencing some draconic policies of incessant hike in prices of essential services/commodities, clamp down on the press, subjugation of constitutionality while also experiencing an increase in the fragility index all because the opposition are now being suppressed by mulling them into prison with treasonable felony charges hanging on their neck.

“How can one explain an acclaimed member of PDP in the person of Wike openly declaring support for the APC candidate in the ongoing governorship campaign in Edo State? Is this not an audacious anti-party activity?

“How then, can one explain the statement of Seyi Makinde declaring support for the chairman of the party who has been seen as a radical stooge of Wike?

“These and many more should be checked by the party else, come 2027, the experience of 2023 will still repeat itself”.