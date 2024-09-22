APC’s Monday Okpebholo wins Edo guber election

Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been named winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Results from 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday evening shows Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes, followed closely by Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 247,655 votes.

Olumide Akpata, representing the Labour Party (LP), finished third, receiving a total of 22,763 votes.

