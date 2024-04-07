Ogun State upskills public servants for excellence

In a bid to optimize public service excellence, Africa Tech Hub Ltd, in collaboration with the Bureau of Establishments and Training, Office of the Head of Service, Ogun State, recently organized a two-day training program for officers on grade levels 12-14.

With a theme ‘Optimizing Public Service Excellence,’ the event commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Lydia Fajounbo, Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Establishments and Training, setting the stage for the enriching discussions ahead. Kolawole Fagbohun, Head of Service, Ogun State, followed suit with an opening address emphasizing the significance of the training in enhancing the capabilities of public service officers.

In his paper titled Unleashing Your Leadership Potential, Meroyi Emmanuel Olayinka delved into practical leadership strategies, including the importance of influence, establishing credibility, engaging others, communicating passion, and leading by example.

He also delineated different levels of leadership, from positional authority to pinnacle respect, urging participants to continuously develop their interpersonal and communication skills to inspire others effectively.

Sean Olabode Badiru, CEO of Africa Tech Hub Ltd, facilitated the session on “Mastering Efficiency & Effectiveness.” He conveyed the importance of efficiency and effectiveness in the realm of public service. “In the Ogun State Public Service, we strive to deliver the best possible service to our citizens,” he emphasized. “To achieve this, both efficiency and effectiveness are crucial.”

Badiru elucidated various techniques for effective time management, stressing the significance of prioritization using tools like the Eisenhower Matrix.

He also delved into the realm of communication and collaboration, highlighting the importance of active listening and assertive communication in fostering teamwork and project success.

He said “The Eisenhower Matrix serves as a guiding beacon, aiding us in categorizing tasks based on their urgency and importance. By doing so, we can efficiently prioritize our efforts.”

Moreover, Badiru shed light on the significance of streamlining workflows and processes, urging officers to identify and eliminate inefficiencies within their work areas. “Efficiency is key in our pursuit of excellence within the Ogun State Public Service,” he affirmed. “By proposing solutions such as process simplification and technology utilization, we can enhance productivity and service delivery.”

The session further explored the importance of documentation and leveraging technology and automation to streamline operations. He said “In our quest to leverage technology and automation, we harness the power of internal workflow automation tools and general productivity aids. Through e-forms, document management systems, internal communication platforms, electronic signature solutions, data analytics platforms, knowledge management systems, collaboration tools, email management tools, project management software, and a plethora of other digital resources, we elevate our efficiency to unprecedented heights.”

Badiru concluded his address by demonstrating the utilization of Google Workspace tools, providing practical insights into enhancing digital proficiency within the public service sector.

In a subsequent session on “Communication & Advocacy for Public Service,” Badiru reiterated the pivotal role of public servants in building trust, fostering positive relationships, and delivering exceptional service to communities.

“Advocacy transcends mere support for causes or policies; it embodies a commitment to improving service delivery, securing resources, building trust, and influencing policy decisions. Every one of us, regardless of our rank or title, possesses the potential to be an advocate – a catalyst for positive change within our communities,” he said.

He outlined strategies for effective advocacy, emphasizing the significance of leveraging communication channels and engaging in policy discussions to drive positive change.

He said “let us recognize the pivotal role of creating a welcoming and efficient experience for visitors within our departments. By fostering an environment characterized by warmth, efficiency, and accessibility, we not only enhance the government’s reputation but also increase trust and cooperation between the public and the government. Positive impressions, enhanced reputation, efficiency building trust, citizen empowerment, relationship building, and increased job satisfaction are just a few of the benefits stemming from a welcoming environment. To achieve this, we must employ strategies such as warm greetings, proactive assistance, accessibility, clear communication channels, and a commitment to continuous improvement.”

Jola Oyeneye, Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Ogun State, in his paper titled “Creating a Collaborative and High-Impact Work Environment” emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving common goals within the civil service. By fostering open communication, breaking down barriers, and promoting cross-cadre learning, Ogun State officers can achieve better problem-solving, see the bigger picture, and achieve goals faster.

Oyeneye provided practical strategies for fostering collaboration within and across departments, acknowledging efforts, and developing a growth mindset among officers.

Participants were later grouped into two teams and engaged in group games during the event to enhance their collaboration and teamwork. These activities facilitated bonding and provided practical opportunities for participants to apply the principles discussed in the training sessions.

During the event, participants actively engaged in problem-solving activities by tackling various case studies relevant to each session. These case studies provided practical scenarios for applying the concepts discussed, allowing participants to consolidate their learning and gain hands-on experience in addressing real-world challenges within the public service sector.

At the conclusion of the training program, participants were awarded certificates of participation as recognition of their commitment to professional development and their active engagement throughout the sessions.