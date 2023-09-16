Ogun CP visits Adetola EmmanuelKing, commends PCRC’s role In combating crimes

The Commisioner of Police Ogun State, CP Abiodun Alamatu on Wednesday visited the Ilishan-Remo Ogun State country home of the Real Estate businessman and Group Managing Director of Adron Homes and Properties, Adetola EmmanuelKing, the Otun-Akile of Remoland.

The visit was to strengthen his bond with leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee PCRC Ogun and South West Chapter.

Aare Adetola, who is the Grand Patron of the South West PCRC, received the crime buster and his men in his home amid pomp.

CP Abiodun thanked critical stakeholders, opinion leaders, and the good people of Ogun State for their cooperation since his assumption as Commisioner of Police months ago.

Abiodun highlighted that; the success he has recorded was orchestrated by support from people like Aare Adetola, who have supported the state command with basic needs to ensure their combat against crime is won easily making Ogun state safer for all sundry.

“I am excited about this meeting today and also here to thank you for your continued support since I was posted here as CP. It has been a very good experience with the Ogun PCRC and the South West PCRC chapter, which made work easier for me. I am here with this goodwill message and to help me tell them that I will never take their support for granted. I run an open door policy. Without their support, we would not have succeeded in our fight against crime, making the state safe. I thank you especially and appreciate you also,” he said.

The Adron Home boss also thanked CP Abiodun for the courtesy visit and reiterated his commitment for continued support of the police by maintaining a healthy Police and community relationship. He, however, highlighted the need for more reorientation about the police to people and charged the CP to ensure his boys are friendly and cordial while discharging their duties.

“I am most delighted to have you in my country home. It shows how committed you are and how you hold the PCRC in high esteem acknowledging their contribution to the ease of reducing crime. I want to tell you that, on behalf of myself as the National Patron and Grand Patron of South West PCRC and my company Adron Homes, we will continue to support you and remain committed when you need us.

“I appreciate the great work you are doing and how you are changing the perspective of Police service among the people. I want you to intensify your effort and also ensure your men are more friendly and convivial while discharging their duties. This will further create positive perception about the police and it will boost the confidence people have in them. With you here, I am sure the fight against crime will be won convincingly. I appreciate you once again. Keep the good work,” Adetola said.

He used the opportunity to thank the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun Psc, for his recent initiative to recruit 20 young Nigerians in each local government throughout the federation to strengthen the number of the Nigeria Police force in community policing nationwide.