Egbetokun reshuffles police after promotion of senior officers

Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the (acting) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has reshuffled the police hierarchy, deploying and redeploying seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) to various departments.

This move comes as a result of the recent promotion of these senior officers to the esteemed rank of Deputy Inspectors General by the Police Service Commission.

The new assignments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and enhance the efficiency of the police force. Among the key changes, Bala Ciroma was redeployed to lead the Department of Finance and Administration, while Frank Emeka Mba will head the Department of Training and Development. Similarly, Habu A. Sani was appointed to lead the Force Intelligence Bureau.

The remaining DIGs were also assigned critical roles within the police organisation, notably:

Usman D. Nagogo will assume responsibilities in the Department of Logistics and Supply.

Daniel Sokari-Pedro will take charge of the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje is entrusted with the Department of Research and Planning.

Ede Ayuba Ekpeji will lead the Department of Operations.

The IGP also approved the posting of Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) to various key positions:

Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju will serve as the Force Secretary.

Yekini Adio Ayoku is assigned to head the Police Mobile Force.

Idris Dabban Dauda has been posted to Zone 16 in Yenagoa.

Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi is tasked with leading the Police Cooperative.

Benjamin Okolo Nebeolisa will assume responsibilities within the Department of ICT.

In response to these changes, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Poilce Public Relations Officer (PPRO), released a statement in which the Inspector-General of Police charged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to uphold professionalism in their respective departments, commands, and formations, laying emphasis on the importance of prioritising human security and providing people-centric policing services to the citizens of Nigeria.