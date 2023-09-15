Police Storm ESN Camp in Ebonyi, arrest two

Police in Ebonyi State Thursday stormed a hideout of suspected IPOB/ESN members at Ekeagbebor Isu in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi.

Two suspects were arrested during the joint operation with other security agencies in the state while a police officer sustained injury during a gun battle.

Sp Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command said one of the suspected members of the proscribed IPOB where arrested by a community in Ishielu local government and handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement, reads in part ” the 13/09/2023, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, tactical team operatives of the Command in a joint operation with the military and the department of state service stormed IPOB/ESN CAMP at Ekeagbebor Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state.

“At the entrance of the camp, the IPOB/ESN hoodlums engaged the team in a gun battle and the ensuing gun duel, one of the IPOB/members was shot and was fatally wounded, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds. Two others were however arrested. The arrested suspects are:

Emmanuel Chinedu ‘m’ aka Patho Aged 26yrs, Paul Ani ‘m’ aka Osah Aged 38yrs.

“During the ensuing gun duel, one of the police operatives sustained a bullet wound injury on one of his legs and was rushed to the hospital where he is responding to treatment and recuperating.

Onome explained that the IPOB/ESN camp/shrine was destroyed during the operation by the joint security team.

She further said, “Today 14/09/2023 one Chidi chukwu ‘m’ aged 31yrs, a member of the IPOB/ESN was arrested by members of Agba community in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi state when he was trying to flee the community and was handed over to the police.

“The Commissioner of police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists, and all Ebonyians to report anyone seeking medical attention with bullet wounds injuries to the nearest police station. She said.