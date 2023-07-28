Ogoni clean up: HYPREP commissions first water project

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on Wednesday, 26th July commissioned its first water scheme in Barako community, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Presenting his welcome address at the event, the Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, a professor, said that one of the cardinal mandates of HYPREP is to provide social amenities which include portable water for the people of Ogoni in line with the UNEP reports.

According to him, the formation of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation project (HYPREP) by the Federal Government under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari was to ensure that the impacted sites of Ogoni land due to environmental degradation, get clean up and emergency measures in accordance with the report.

Zabbey further said that HYPREP under his watch would do everything possible to continue ensuring that Ogoni clean-up is achievable, saying that the water project being commissioned in Barako community would be extended to other communities in Ogoniland, advising Ogoni people to eschew violence and acrimony, rather to support HYPREP under his leadership to implement the other mandates of the organisation.

He however, thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the project as well as commending the people of Barako for supporting the contractors to complete the water project.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Ibrahim Yusufu also said that the Federal Government is committed to restore the environmental degradation of Ogoni land, saying that the commissioning of water project in the community and the subsequent handing over of project sites to contractors have shown that the Federal Government through HYPREP under the leadership of Zabbey is determined to clean up the impacted sites of Ogoni land.

The Permanent Secretary therefore advised the people of Ogoni to support the HYPREP to ensure that the projects are done according to the specifications.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Ogoni Trust Funds, Nwielahi Barieenee Michael while addressing the stakeholders assured them that the funds for the project are intact, debunking the speculation from some quarters that the money have been diverted to other things.

He said that as a chairman of Ogoni Trust Funds, his duty is to ensure that the money is spent according to project specifications.

BoT chairman also explained that what the people of Ogoni needed now is to come together to speak in one voice so that HYPREP under the leadership of the project coordinator, Zabbey will be focused to do the right thing.

On his part, the Paramount ruler of Barako community, HRH Mene Kadilo Kabari has expressed an appreciation to the Federal Government through HYPREP for being development partner of the community saying that the community is grateful for the water scheme, promising that the community under his watch will maintain the water. Highlight of event was the handing over of water projects site to contractors.