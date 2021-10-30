Ogelle goes tough on channels publishing Tiwa’s sex video

Ogelle, Africa’s first user generated video content platform, has taken a firm stand against content creators or users who post pornographic materials on the platform, warning that it would henceforth block the channels of such individuals.

Reiterating that Ogelle does not entertain sexually explicit content, the leading curator of African content said it would henceforth also ensure that any defaulting channel loses out on any income that has accrued from viewership of its previous acceptable content.

This move comes after some content creators on Ogelle flooded their channels with clips of a sex video of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, which the platform has continued to delete as they drop.

“In the last one week, we have deleted over 50 posts containing Tiwa Savage’s sex video on our platform because Ogelle is not the platform for such content. We are a family platform rooted in African values and so do not entertain pornography,” Osita Oparaugo, founder of Ogelle, said in a statement at the weekend.

Recall that Tiwa Savage had earlier in October announced that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape that was mistakenly uploaded online. When the video later surfaced on the internet, it sparked mixed reactions.

Amid the hoopla that the video has generated, Ogelle says the unauthorized sharing of Tiwa Savage’s private moment was uncalled for.

“Tiwa Savage deserves her privacy, her rights as an individual. She is a superstar who has brought joy through her craft to a lot of Africans in Africa, in the Diaspora, and global lovers of African content. What happened to her is quite unfortunate and embarrassing,” Oparaugo said.

“We do not support the sharing of Tiwa Savage’s unauthorized private moment anywhere, much less on Ogelle. We do not entertain pornography on our platform,” he said.

Ogelle, which is leading Africa’s cultural revolution in the digital space, aims to embody the entire multiculturalism of a continent in an honest effort to lead and recreate the African story and those telling it, projecting Africa to the global community in a positive light, which it is now unarguably leading in showing the rest of the world the best of Africa’s perspective. It is working to ensure that Africa’s story in its entirety is projected in the highest forms possible with respect and decorum to our social norms and best of cultural practices.

Launched in Nigeria, Rwanda and Ghana and in 2019, Ogelle offers 100 percent African content from all the six regions of the continent as well as the Diaspora Africa.

The platform, the first and only African content user-generated resource and entertainment platform that pays African creators, regardless of their location globally, according to views on their videos, currently boasts of over 30,000 videos with over one million users. Available content ranges from films to music videos, comedy, documentaries, reality shows, cuisine, vocation, lifestyle, and a community blog full of fun showcasing the diversity in African content. Ogelle targets 100 million general users and 5 million premium users by 2025 and is committed to its vision of becoming the highest aggregator of African resource and entertainment content in the next few years.