Osita Oparaugo: 10 facts about the Ogélle founder 

Since it was launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in April 2019, and Kigali, Rwanda, in November 2019, Ogelle, a user-generated content and subscription video-on-demand platform offering unlimited entertainment that is 100 percent African, has continued to gain wide acceptance across Africa, among Africans in Diaspora and lovers of African content across the globe.

The platform, which is pan-African in its coverage in terms of diversity of content themes, content creation, and representation in languages, has so recorded over 2.2 million general users and 71,000 content creators and targets 50 million general users and 1 million premium users by 2025. It is on the path to becoming the highest aggregator of African resource and entertainment content in the next few years.

Ogelle is designed to support the African creative industry for the enjoyment of Africans in Africa, those in the diaspora, and lovers of African content globally. It is also a resource centre for learning and promotion of African cultural heritage and values, and for vocation and robust e-learning tutorials with special emphasis on English Language and STEM covering six years of post primary education.

Here are 10 facts to know about Osita Oparaugo, the man behind the Ogelle vision.

Lawyer/filmmaker

Osita Oparaugo is a lawyer and filmmaker with a Bachelor of Law degree from The University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, and called to the Nigerian Bar. He holds a Diploma in Cinematography, Film/Video Producing from New York Film Academy.

Founder of Reddot Television Network

Osita Oparaugo is the founder and CEO of Reddot Television Network Limited incorporated in Nigeria and Rwanda. Reddot Television Network Limited is the owner of Ogelle ® (www.ogelle.com), Africa’s first user-generated content (UGC) platform giving Africans in Africa and Africans in the diaspora the opportunity to create and share entertainment videos in their language, tradition, and style.

Founder of Footprint to Africa

Osita Oparaugo is the Founder of Footprint to Africa, a media and investment bridge company focusing on promoting and facilitating foreign direct investment into Africa.

Advisor to African governments

Oparaugo has advised several African countries on the need to develop and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a base for economic growth. He co-authored the SME Development Plan for the Governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

Investment promoter

The Ogelle founder has written and produced investment drive documentaries for the Government of Sierra Leone (I Have Seen Sierra Leone), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (Away from Oil), and the Federal Ministry of Transportation Nigeria (Opportunities in the Transportation Sector).

Board member of 5 companies

Oparaugo sits on the board of 5 other companies, including Wings of Justice Foundation and Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce.

International certifications

Osita Oparaugo holds several international certifications from Harvard Business School and other notable institutions. He has also taken courses on Resource Development centring on Project Planning, Development, and Implementation in developing countries.

Merit Award winner

Oparaugo is a Merit Award winner in recognition of his dedication and selfless contribution to rural development in Africa.

Dedication to charity

The Ogelle founder is actively involved in various charitable causes around Africa. A strong advocate for prison reforms in Africa and has helped secure victims of miscarriage of justices around Africa, especially in Liberia.

Sports lover

Oparaugo is a lover of football and golf.