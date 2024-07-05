Ododo distributes security gadgets to 1,050 hunters in kogi

On Thursday, Ahmed Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, distributed security gadgets to 1,050 hunters, to curb crimes and criminalities in the state.

Ododo while speaking at the event expressed his administration’s commitment to deal decisively with anyone who intends to disturb the people of Kogi State adding that Kogi State will never be a breeding ground for ccriminalsstressing that all hands must be on deck to wipe out those who are enemies of Kogi state.

He charged the hunters to remain professional by assisting other security agencies to free the state from crimes.

He said “My administration has adopted kinetics and non-kinetic approach to ensure the security of our people. Kogites, we must protect ourselves. If we don’t do it, nobody will do it for us. Kogi State is not a free trade zone for criminals.

“When you see them, deal with them decisively. Criminals must be wiped out of our land. When you are coming with a criminal mind, we are ever ready to take you out. Once again, when you see criminals, deal with them”.

Earlier in his address, Bertrand Onuoha, the Kogi state Commissioner of Police disclosed that the items distributed are to assist conventional security agents in the state to combat insecurities.

While expressing appreciation to the Governor for his foresight in securing lives and properties, the Commissioner said “All of us know the topography of Kogi State which poses security challenges. All this is in line with the Inspector General of Police on community policing.

“If all these security agencies are established without synergy, much will not be achieved. I’m using this medium to call for the integration of all security agencies in the state. I have directed Area Commanders to always make use of vigilantes and hunters. When we harmonise, our services will be more interesting “.

He advised members of the hunters’ association and vigilantes to always work in synergy with other security to nip in the bud criminal elements from Kogi State as he urged them to always put in their best in protecting law-abiding citizens of the state.