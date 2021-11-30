OBG launches financial literacy academy to include more Nigerians

Around the world, finance and investment engagements are evolving in a dynamic fashion, and in view of this, there is a growing increase in efforts towards improving financial literacy. To contribute to this effect, OBG Limited in partnership with OBG LLC in the United States, has announced the launch of its financial literacy Academy in Nigeria.

This is part of the company’s efforts towards improving financial education in the country, thereby empowering more people to have greater access to financial services and make informed financial and investment decisions.

The OBG Academy is a financial literacy institution that educates Nigerians with the basic knowledge of the financial market, helping them to make informed decisions around trading and investments with the goal of achieving financial independence.

“The aim of OBG Limited is to provide financial literacy, through the academy to participants, leveraging market insights and innovative tools to train them on how best to navigate the new financial space. At OBG, we provide live mentorships where participants can access over 200 educators worldwide for increased knowledge and practical trading techniques,” Damola Solanke, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, OBG Limited said.

While the company’s goal is to ensure that through the education offered at the Academy, people can take control of their financial lives and make informed financial decisions, it also provides support for members of the academy by offering tools and strategies using Artificial Intelligence to analyse the financial market.

With the launch of the academy in Nigeria, OBG Limited is offering a free training program to provide an overview of the financial market in Nigeria, providing the relevant knowledge needed to efficiently navigate the Nigerian financial services space.

“Because our values are to empower, educate and enrich, our academy has simplified learning by providing academies to which participants can choose from depending on their preferences and needs. What is most interesting is that anyone willing to participate in any of the programmes at the academy does not need to have a laptop because all programmes and tools can be accessed either by using a mobile phone,” Solanke said.

With new digital technologies changing the value proposition of financial products, services and digital currency in the financial services industry, the launch of the OBG financial literacy academy in Nigeria will further expand access to financial knowledge, tools, and resources necessary for improving financial freedom in the country.