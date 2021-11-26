Canary Point wins Impact in Quality Education award

Canary Point Corporate Services has emerged winner of the Lawrence Grace Foundation (LGF) impact in quality education award for its impact in ensuring that less-privileged children have access to learning.

The organisation clinched the award for its impact on quality education during a recent dinner and award ceremony. The LGF awards is an annual event set up to recognize and celebrate organizations that give back to the less privileged in the society.

According to LGF, the financial service group was awarded based on the distinguishing education that the children received under it receives, as all the beneficiaries are in private schools up to tertiary institutions.

Receiving the award, Tolu Oke, the chief operating officer commented “We are extremely honored by this award and this is a testament of our commitment to ensuring that the future of the leaders of tomorrow is secured through quality education.”

“Education is a human right and a force for sustainable development and peace,” Oke said.

Canary Point has partnered with NGOs to reach out to the children who need access to quality education and give them the required support to go through school.

According to Emmanuel Bassey, group head, strategy and business performance, Canary point Corporate Services, the organisation is committed to doing its part in ensuring that children at orphanages and less privileged homes have access to quality education.

“The goal for the foundation and as a responsible organisation is the full development of every child, we will continue to play our part in providing life-changing opportunities through quality education,” he said.

Canary Point Corporate Services Ltd. is a financial services group of companies. CPCS is the holding company for other companies offering specialized financial services and support solutions to individuals, businesses and organisations.