Cititrust wins African Financial Brand of the year at the BAFI awards

Pan-African financial and investment institution, Cititrust Holdings Plc, won a highly coveted African Financial Brand of the Year award at the prestigious BusinessDay’s Bank and other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI).

The firm beat other strong contenders to clinch this award in a well-attended ceremony composed of Bank CEO’s, Captains of Industries and Senior financial executives, last weekend.

Looking ahead, Cititrust Holdings Plc was recognized as the Investment Holding Company of the Year Award at the 2019 and 2020 edition of the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI), and this year, won the ‘African Financial Brand of the Year’ award in recognition of its consistent effort as a resolute African brand expanding on the continent with business offices operating in at least 12 African countries, using a composite of financial metrics, strategic foresight, execution discipline, world-class governance and global vision to attain its aspiration of being the gateway and catalyst for mobilizing capital for growth and development across Africa.

Yemi Adefisan, Group Chief Executive who received the award on behalf of the company, expressed his delight at the recognition from BusinessDay.

He said, “This award marks another milestone for CITITRUST Holdings Plc and is a testament of the resilience and diligent execution of the firm’s strategic initiatives on customer service. Being recognized as African Financial Brand of the Year complements our commitment to improving efficiencies, service quality and innovation. I, therefore, dedicate it to our growing loyal corporate and retail customers, who are our essence. We will continue to impact lives through our service as well as funding to individuals, businesses and governments”.

Adefisan pointed out that the firm remains focused to change the narrative of financial services in Africa while noting: “Even though Africa’s economic landscape has been unpredictable in recent times, which resulted in a recession in Nigeria and some of Africa’s best-performing economies, the firm still found its rhythm and excelled.”

Cititrust Holdings Plc is a foremost financial solutions provider. The firm has been an intricate part of diverse African economies since 2007, establishing its footprints through its Nigerian subsidiaries: Cititrust Asset Management Limited, Atlass Portfolio Limited, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc and Cititrust Private Equity Limited. The firm has evolved over the years into an award-winning market leader connecting people and businesses across Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Liberia, Benin Republic, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa) through Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Pension Management, Insurance and Alternative Investment and Securities Trading.