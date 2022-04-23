Oba Lamidi Adeyemi laid to rest in Oyo Town

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has been buried in the ancient town of Oyo.

Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Oyo Town Sheikh Moshood Ajokideru joined by family members and some of his chiefs offered prayers for the repose of his soul.

After the Janaza prayers, his body was taken back to the palace where the final burial was held.

His remains were laid to rest on Saturday within the premises of the palace

An Oyo prince and a close relative of the Alaafin, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, confirmed the burial of the monarch

Before, Yusuf Ayoola, the Head of the Oyomesi, had disclosed that the late Alaafin would be buried today.

He said the necessary rites of passage had been performed.

The late monarch joined his ancestors on Friday, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Read also: Alaafin: End of a glorious era, says Olubadan

Alaafin, aged 83 was on the throne for 25 years.

Tributes and condolences had been pouring in from politicians, fellow traditional rulers, state and federal governments since demise of the revered monarch.

One of the tributes was from Tope Ogunlowo, an engineer who hails from Akinmorin in Oyo,

According to him, traditionally the Alaafin isn’t said to be dead rather he is said to have ‘entered the roof’.